Hyun Young's Daughter Is Already 173 cm Tall at 15... "She's Pretty, and She's Good at Sports and Studying Too"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Hyun Young shared a glimpse of her daily life supporting her daughter, opening up about the real challenges of parenting and her deep affection for her child.

On the 20th, Hyun Young's YouTube channel, "Hyun Young Choice," showed her waiting in real life for her daughter, who had gone for swim training.

That day, Hyun Young turned on the camera inside her car late at night and began by saying, "On a rainy day, I'm filming this while waiting in the car for my daughter's swim training to end."

She said, "Parents raising children who do sports will all relate to this," and added, "The time spent waiting for training to end is longer than you expect, and it also feels more heartbreaking than you expect. Living as a parent of an athlete is not easy, physically or mentally, but the sense of pride you feel in it is also very great."

Smiling, Hyun Young said, "It's been a while. I'm basically on standby right now, waiting for my daughter who went to swim training," and added, "Once training is over, I quickly put her in the car, take her home, and make sure she has something to eat. Parents of athletes will understand. The endless waiting is the parent's role."

Hyun Young also did not hide her pride in her eldest daughter. She said, "To be honest, I didn't study that hard when I was in school," and added, "But my daughter studies and plays sports, so I'm really proud of her. It makes me wonder whether I was that accomplished at that age."

She then shared an update on her eldest daughter and said, "She's now in the second year of middle school, and she's really tall, almost 173 cm. It's incredible."

She also introduced her by saying, "And her face is actually very pretty too, though I don't think she takes after me that much. She's also very good at sports. She's been studying English steadily, and she seems to be interested in business, so I think she's considering a career in that field."

She also talked about her younger son. Hyun Young said, "My younger child plays tennis and really loves coding," adding, "He has been taking classes diligently from a coding expert he met in Songdo International City, so I think he may go on to study engineering or computer science."

Meanwhile, Hyun Young made her entertainment debut in 1997 through the SBS "Super Elite Model Contest." She married in 2012 and has one son and one daughter. Along with her broadcasting career, she is also active as a business owner running her own brand.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.