Who Is the Man With His Face Covered in Jennie's Teaser? Interest Explodes Over the '2002-Born Taiwanese Model' Music Video Clip

BLACKPINK's Jennie is drawing attention with a series of teaser images released ahead of her new song, "Less than a Lover." In particular, curiosity is growing over the identity of the man appearing with Jennie, and fans are continuing to speculate.

Jennie first shared a Polaroid photo showing her standing closely and affectionately with a man. In the photo, she leans her head naturally on his shoulder, creating an atmosphere that feels almost like a real couple. However, the man's face was covered with a heart sticker, making it impossible to identify him.

Another two-shot appeared in the teaser poster for "Less than a Lover." It shows Jennie and a man facing each other closely inside a pickup truck, holding a tense distance that gives the scene a cinematic feel. It has not been confirmed whether he is the same person from the Polaroid, but as Jennie continues to reveal images with a man, attention is focusing not only on the concept of the new song but also on the identity of her co-star.

Soon after the teaser was released, online communities and social media in Korea and abroad were flooded with speculation about who the man might be. Among overseas fans, the view that Taiwanese model Nah Kai is the male lead in the music video is spreading quickly.

Nah Kai is a Taiwanese fashion model based in Seoul. Born in 2002, he is signed with the Korean model agency GRANbrew and has become known through photo shoots, advertisements, and editorials for domestic fashion brands. With his natural curly hair, androgynous vibe, and stylish visuals, he is an emerging model drawing attention in the fashion industry.

He is also a familiar face to K-pop fans. He previously appeared in the music video for "Blue" by Seventeen's DK and Seungkwan unit, DxS, where he made a strong impression.

Fans believe Nah Kai is the likely candidate because the person in the teaser closely resembles him in build, hairstyle, and facial outline. Adding to the speculation are reports of the music video shoot in Girona, Spain, as well as social media activity from some people involved in the production.

Fans in Taiwan, Korea, and other countries have been visiting his social media accounts and leaving comments such as, "Is this Jennie's MV?" showing intense interest. However, Jennie's team has not officially confirmed the identity of the man in the teaser or whether Nah Kai appears in the video.

Meanwhile, Jennie will release the single "Less than a Lover" at 1 p.m. on the 24th through major music streaming platforms in Korea and overseas.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.