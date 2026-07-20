GS Retail Launches Field-Centered AX Project..."Expanding Customer Value with Startups"

GS Retail recently held a meet-up event for the fourth cohort of its open innovation program, "The GS Challenge Future Retail (Future Retail)." The company is moving ahead with proof-of-concept (PoC) projects based on field-centered AX with the startups selected in the final round.

According to GS Retail on the 20th, the Future Retail Season 4 meet-up took place on the 16th at GS Tower in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. This year's program was run in a way that had business units first define the challenges they needed to solve, then identify startups with the right technologies and execution capabilities. Building on the technology-focused collaboration experience accumulated through the first to third cohorts, this year's program strengthened the link between business-unit challenges and startup technologies. GS Retail set key innovation areas, including data and AI intelligence, autonomous operation optimization, and digital engagement innovation, and selected five AI startups with the technologies and execution capabilities needed for real-world application.

GS Retail's business units and the startups will begin carrying out a range of proof-of-concept projects for about four months through mid-November. Key tasks include analyzing customer behavior and purchasing patterns at fresh-food-focused stores using Vision AI, search optimization (GEO) to respond to changes in AI search environments, and AI-based CRM automation.

Lee Seong-hwa, head of GS Retail's New Growth Division, said, "Through the Future Retail Season 4 meet-up, we will further develop Future Retail into an open innovation platform that connects on-the-ground problem solving with business application."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.