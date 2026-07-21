Paik Jong-won's youngest daughter looks more and more like her mother at age 8... A lovely mother-daughter pair

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress So Yoo-jin shared a cozy stay-at-home moment with her youngest daughter, Se-eun.

On the 21st, So Yoo-jin posted a short video on her social media account along with the caption, "It's raining, so we're pitching a tent in the living room and playing ^^ #summer vacation."

In the video, So Yoo-jin enjoyed a cheerful time with Se-eun while eating snacks. Their playful chemistry as mother and daughter brought smiles, especially as they struck the same pose side by side. Se-eun also showed some resemblance to her father, Paik Jong-won, but as she grows older, she looks strikingly like her mother, So Yoo-jin, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin married chef and entrepreneur Paik Jong-won in 2013, and they have one son and two daughters. She is currently active as a master of ceremonies on MBC's "Oh Eun-young Report - Marriage Hell."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.