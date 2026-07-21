Kim Jeong-hoon, Who Had Been Quiet on TV Amid Privacy Controversy, Surprises Fans With a Recent Update... A Warm Two-Shot With the 'Queen of Billiards'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer and actor Kim Jeong-hoon, formerly of UN, drew attention after sharing a recent update with billiards star Kim Ga-young.

On the 20th, Kim Jeong-hoon posted a photo with Kim Ga-young on his social media account and wrote a short caption: "Kim Ga-young is the best."

The photo showed the two sitting side by side at a restaurant and looking at the camera. Kim Ga-young smiled brightly with a thumbs-up, while Kim Jeong-hoon rested his chin on his hand and looked at the camera with a relaxed expression.

In particular, Kim Jeong-hoon’s message of support, calling Kim Ga-young "the best," also drew attention to their close relationship.

Fans who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "An unexpected combination," "So they were close," and "A nice two-shot." Some online users...

Kim Jeong-hoon was previously embroiled in a privacy controversy in 2019 over issues involving a former girlfriend’s pregnancy and money. In 2023, he was also summarily indicted on charges of drunk driving and refusing a breathalyzer test after the incident. He has recently been keeping in touch with fans in Korea and abroad through TikTok Live, and his fan base built during his activities in Japan has reportedly led to active participation from Japanese fans in his live broadcasts.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.