[Official] Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona Confirmed as MCs for the Blue Dragon Series Awards for the Fifth Straight Year: "It Feels Meaningful and Exciting"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo and singer-actor Lim Yoona will team up as MCs for the Blue Dragon Series Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

Since serving as the inaugural MCs in 2022, Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona have appeared at the Blue Dragon Series Awards every year through this year, extending their streak to five straight years. With their steady and witty hosting, the two have consistently earned praise for adding elegance to the ceremony.

Jun Hyun-moo, who has been active across entertainment, educational programs, and award shows, said, "Among the award shows I host, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is especially one that makes my heart race. Most of the nominated works and actors are ones I have genuinely supported and enjoyed watching. So for me, attending the Blue Dragon Series Awards each year as both host and a true fan feels less like work and more like a kind of festival. This year, too, seeing the nominees and nominated works in each category has left me quite thrilled and excited. I will share that uplifting energy with all of you as vividly as I can."

Lim Yoona, who has won love from fans at home and abroad through her wide-ranging work as both an actor and singer, said, "It is truly meaningful that the Blue Dragon Series Awards, which I have been part of since the first ceremony, is already celebrating its fifth edition. Above all, I feel grateful and excited to be greeting everyone as an MC for the fifth year in a row at such a meaningful awards show that supports the present and future of K-content." She added, "I am especially looking forward to meeting the many works and creators that viewers have loved over the past year all in one place. I will do my best to convey the emotion of the venue and the festive atmosphere."

The two, each already a standout in their own field, have become the defining faces of the Blue Dragon Series Awards. As they continue their partnership for a fifth year, attention is turning to how they will light up Blue Dragon night this year.

Meanwhile, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Paradise City in Incheon, and will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

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