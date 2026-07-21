Is That Really Sohn Mina?... Her Bronze Bikini Shines Under Tahiti Palm Trees in an Unreal Color Palette

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Broadcaster and travel writer Sohn Mina brought back refreshing midsummer memories by sharing photos from a past trip to Tahiti.

On the 21st, Sohn Mina posted several photos on her social media account along with a message saying, "Summer days in Korea and Spain have been hot, humid, and sticky, so I wanted to share some stories from a cool travel destination."

In the released photos, Sohn Mina is seen posing against a palm tree in an emerald bikini. Wearing a flower necklace and floral accessories, she flashed a natural smile and drew attention with her toned, lean figure. Another photo showed breakfast on the terrace of her accommodation, which overlooked the sea. Fresh tropical fruit, eggs, cheese, and drinks were laid out on the table, while the blue ocean stretched out beyond it, creating an exotic atmosphere.

Sohn Mina reflected, "Don't the photos I posted today look so unreal in color, almost like a set or AI?" She added, "These are photos from a trip to Tahiti long ago, and I think such vivid colors were possible thanks to the sun pouring down from an unpolluted sky." She went on to say, "It was one of the most beautiful ocean islands I have ever seen," but noted, "It is hard to choose just one. There are so many beautiful seas in the world."

She also mentioned Tahiti, Costa Rica, Formentera, Hawaii, Cuba, New Caledonia, Republic of Fiji, and Malapascua, then asked her fans, "Which sea do you like best? Where would you like to go?"

Meanwhile, Sohn Mina is currently based in Barcelona, Spain, where she continues to connect with fans by sharing travel content through her YouTube channel, Holamina, and live broadcasts.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.