Mirage Takes Issue With Being Secretly Filmed at a Restaurant Without Consent: "I Feel Uncomfortable Being Filmed From All Directions"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Mirage expressed discomfort toward people filming her without asking for her consent.

On the 18th, a video titled "Hunting Down Busan-Style Eats Around Busan Station" was uploaded to the channel "Anything Goes with Shingiru."

That day, Mirage visited a popular restaurant in Busan. As soon as she finished ordering, people began asking to take photos, and she showed visible discomfort at those filming her without permission. Mirage said, "Why is that person just filming me like that? Everyone is doing this right in front of me. Oh my! That person is filming without even saying anything. They are almost filming like a broadcast crew. It feels awkward being filmed from all directions." She added, "I'm not prepared, but they can show my picture to their friends or family, can't they? It's not that I look bad in the photos. It's just uncomfortable."

Mirage looked around again and said sternly, "Someone over there is also almost recording video with a camera from a distance. I'm really uncomfortable with this. It's fine if you just take a photo for me. My mood suddenly turned bad. I hope everyone stops doing this."

Finally, she said, "Earlier, someone took a photo in front of me without asking. Even when people see me on the street, I usually take a photo with them if I can. Please just don't take secret photos."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.