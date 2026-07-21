[In Local Governments Now] A Beach in the Heart of the City Spreads Across Gwanghwamun Square... Seoul Tourism Organization to Run '2026 Seoul Summer Beach' and More

◇Children enjoying the water at a large artificial pool set up in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square.

○Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will be transformed into a summer resort. According to the Seoul Tourism Organization (STO), the '2026 Seoul Summer Beach' will run in the Gwanghwamun Square and Sejong-ro Park area through August 9. Visitors can enjoy a variety of summer attractions, including a pool, a sandy beach, and a flea market.

First, the Wave Zone features a range of water attractions, including a large pool, a water slide, a water bucket, and a bounce pool with shallow water. To provide a safe and pleasant environment, the number of visitors is limited for each session, and water quality and facilities are carefully checked. The water slide is open to everyone from children to adults, but children under 110 cm in height are not allowed to ride for safety reasons. The bounce pool is designed for infants and toddlers and was created for families.

Sand Agit recreates a beach in the middle of the city by building a sandy area inside a 12-meter-diameter air dome. It was designed so visitors can enjoy both sand play and relaxation. For a more comfortable experience, it operates with both advance reservations and on-site registration. The sand was brought in from summer resort destinations including Jeju and Gangwon State.

Sand Agit is free to use and operates nine sessions a day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. (closing at 9:50 p.m.). Each session accommodates 50 people, including 30 advance reservations and 20 on-site registrations. Advance reservations can be made through Naver's reservation system. Reservations open sequentially by week, and each person may apply for up to four tickets per week. Cancellations and changes are allowed until before the scheduled use time.

At the Seoul Summer Beach, a flea market featuring summer accessories and food trucks will also operate alongside the water attractions. The Busan Tourism Organization (BTO) will run a tourism promotion booth and a photo zone to introduce Busan's various tourism offerings.

Kil Gi-yeon, president of the Seoul Tourism Organization, said, "This year's Seoul Summer Beach has been prepared with upgraded water play, sand play, relaxation, and a variety of hands-on programs so that anyone can enjoy a cool summer in the city." He added, "I hope both Koreans and international visitors will have an unforgettable summer through special water attractions available only in downtown Seoul."

◇Participants in last year's Sejong O-sik event pose for a commemorative photo.

○ Sejong City will be transformed into a city of gastronomy. The Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation will operate the '2026 Sejong Gastronomy Tourism Program.' The program is an experiential tourism initiative designed to connect local ingredients, food, and attractions so visitors can experience Sejong's unique food culture and local stories together.

This year, it will be run as a stay-type gourmet trip called 'Sejong O-sik' and a citizen-participation food experience program called 'Sejong's Table.' 'Sejong O-sik' will be held five times starting in September, while 'Sejong's Table' will run six times in total, with two sessions each for three themes, beginning with 'Summer Story' on July 25, followed by 'Taste Story' and 'Cooking Story.'

'Sejong O-sik' is a two-day, one-night stay program that tours Sejong's culinary resources and major tourist sites. Depending on their preferences, travelers can choose from three themes: 'NEW,' which offers a modern reinterpretation of King Sejong the Great's well-known preference for meat; 'LIGHT,' a wellness concept using healthy ingredients; and 'HELLO,' a K-food experience program for foreign tourists.

'Sejong's Table' is a day-trip gourmet experience program featuring seasonal content. It is designed to connect Sejong's seasonal ingredients with local signature restaurants, allowing participants to directly experience the stories behind the food and the cooking process. The program includes 'Summer Story,' which features Jochiwon peach harvesting and dessert making; 'Taste Story,' held with Sejong Love Restaurants; and 'Cooking Story,' where participants make healthy dishes using local food.

Han Gyeong-a, head of the tourism business division at the Sejong City Culture and Tourism Foundation, said, "Through Sejong's distinctive food content, we will continue developing the Sejong gastronomy tourism brand so that visitors can enjoy a different kind of travel experience and local businesses can also be revitalized."

○ Jeonbuk State will present a variety of hands-on programs that families can enjoy during the summer vacation season. According to Jeonbuk State, the Children's Creative Experience Center will run seven special summer vacation classes at the Imagination Culture Center for three weeks from July 24 to August 9, covering themes such as cooking, creation, art, magic, and dance. The programs focus on a range of activities, from cooking to science, art, and physical experiences, tailored to children's interests and level.

Major programs include 'Cooking Journey,' where families can make 'blueberry scones' and 'grain lattes' together, 'Little Creation Studio,' which teaches scientific principles through fun creative activities, and 'Little Artist,' which helps children develop their artistic sensibilities.

The Children's Creative Experience Center will also run culture and arts programs for families to enjoy together. In mid-August, it plans to present a variety of programs that combine hands-on activities and performances during the summer vacation period, starting with a 'circus' performance designed to spark children's imagination and curiosity.

Han Byeong-guk, head of the Children's Creative Experience Center in Jeonbuk State, said, "By preparing special classes at the Imagination Culture Center that can stimulate children's emotions and creativity alongside our experience facilities, we have made the programs available at the center even more diverse."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.