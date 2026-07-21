"Ko So-young Collected Her Friend's Urine" ... A Remarkable Show of Loyalty as She Cared for a 30-Year Friend While Raising Children and Supporting Her Husband

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ko So-young warmed hearts after a story surfaced about how she personally cared for her close friend when the friend was hospitalized for leg surgery, even helping collect her urine.

On the 21st, a video titled "Ko So-young's Day as a Free Wife Thanks to Park Hyo-shin After a Long Time" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ko So-young."

In the video, Ko So-young's 30-year friend, first-generation stylist Jeong Hye-kyung, said she had been deeply moved and revealed Ko So-young's exceptional loyalty.

Recalling her hospitalization after leg surgery in 2021, she said, "I was hospitalized after the surgery, and Ko So-young came to take care of me. She even collected my urine. I was truly moved." She added, "Even at the hospital, people were surprised and said, 'Ko So-young is the caregiver.'"

Ko So-young said, "I can do that. I never thought it was difficult at all," but Jeong Hye-kyung replied, "It is not easy. You have children and a husband," once again expressing her gratitude.

Ko So-young then drew laughter with her trademark cheerful wit, saying, "We should have been chatting, but since my sister was in the hospital, I told her to just listen."

Another close friend surprised everyone by telling a producer-director who was undergoing orthodontic treatment, "I gave braces as a gift." Ko So-young had paid for the treatment as a birthday present.

The friend said, "She told me, 'You would look prettier with braces.' Even my mother never did that for me." She added, "When I tell people this story, they get incredibly jealous." When the production team said, "That is even more touching than just giving a gift," Ko So-young replied, "Isn't it nice to give someone what they need?" adding to the heartwarming mood.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.