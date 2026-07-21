Ko So-young firmly denies rumors of chronic lateness and early departures: "I've never done that once"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Ko So-young expressed frustration over misunderstandings surrounding her, including rumors that she is habitually late.

On the 21st, a video titled "Ko So-young's day off as a free wife, thanks to Park Hyo-shin" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ko So-young."

In the video, Ko So-young's longtime friend of 30 years, first-generation stylist Jeong Hye-gyeong, recalled their first meeting when Ko was 27, saying, "It was for a cosmetics commercial, and she was so beautiful. I thought, 'What kind of person is this?'"

She then praised Ko So-young's sincerity and character. "So-young has so many strengths. Among all the people I've worked with, Ko So-young is the only actress who has been this punctual," she said.

Ko So-young responded by expressing how unfair she felt about the image that had followed her in the past. "I used to hear that kind of thing a lot," she said. "People said I would arrive late and leave early. That has never happened."

Jeong Hye-gyeong testified to Ko So-young's exceptional sense of responsibility, saying, "She really kept every appointment so well. I thought, 'She's fine,' and I was surprised."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.