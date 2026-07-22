Shin Ae-ra Shows Off a Dramatically Different Style... Cha In-pyo's Comment Leaves Her Emotional: "That's Not a Compliment, Is It?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Shin Ae-ra revealed Cha In-pyo's reaction to her changed style.

Shin Ae-ra recently shared a conversation with her husband on social media, writing, "Conversation with my husband. Husband: Wow, your hair is really pretty. You look like Chucky. Me: What? Chucky!!! Husband: Why? Chucky is so cute. I like Chucky."

She then joked, "My dear followers~ You know Chucky, right? That's not a compliment, is it? ^^" as she teased Cha In-pyo's reaction, drawing laughs. Even after more than 31 years of marriage, the couple's sweet affection was still evident.

In the photos she shared, the so-called "Chucky hair" was revealed. Shin Ae-ra had cut her hair into a bob and posed playfully for a mirror selfie. Her Chucky-like expression also made fans burst out laughing.

In particular, Shin Ae-ra's close friend Choi Ji-woo laughed and commented, "Unnie, I like Chucky too!! It's cute!!! Hahaha." Actress Ji So-yeon also drew attention with her comment, "Doesn't that mean your brother-in-law loves you no matter what you do?!?"

Meanwhile, Shin Ae-ra and Cha In-pyo married in 1995 and have one son and two daughters.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.