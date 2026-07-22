Han Groo Stuns Again in a Swimsuit, Drawing Attention with Her Curves and Apple Hips

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Actress Han Groo shared a glimpse of her relaxing vacation, showing off her healthy and striking figure in a swimsuit.

On the 21st, Han Groo posted a photo on her social networking service along with the short caption, "I love it here so much."

The photo showed Han Groo at a resort in Korea. Wearing a blue swimsuit that exposed her back, she drew attention with her sun-kissed skin and toned body line. Her slim figure, with not a trace of excess fat, combined with her healthy and vibrant aura to leave viewers impressed. With her hair casually tied back as she enjoyed a leisurely moment, the relaxed atmosphere of her vacation came through clearly.

Han Groo previously drew attention after sharing a photo of herself in a zebra-print swimsuit at a Han River pool. Even then, she received praise for her toned physique and exceptional self-discipline. This time as well, she caught the eye by once again showing off her consistently healthy figure. It is hard to believe she is a mother of two, and the well-maintained body she has built through steady self-care continues to draw admiration.

Meanwhile, Han Groo held a private wedding in 2015 with a businessman nine years her senior. She gave birth to twins in 2017. After seven years of marriage, she announced her divorce in 2022 and is currently raising her twin children on her own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.