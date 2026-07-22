Lee Beom-soo Divorce: Lee Yoon-jin Moved by Daughter Soeul's Award Haul, Saying, "I Felt Sorry About Settling in Korea, but I'm So Proud of Her"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Interpreter Lee Yoon-jin shared her affection for her daughter Soeul.

On the 21st, Lee Yoon-jin posted an update on her social media, saying, "All I hoped for Soeul when we returned to Seoul was that she would simply get through school without any trouble."

She added, "It was true that I felt sorry and scared as a mother when I told Soeul, who had adjusted so well at her international school and was doing well both academically and in school life, that she would have to start over after returning to Korea."

She said that after returning to Seoul, she had been busy introducing Potato Head to Korea, handling renovations at her home, and moving, so she could not pay as much attention to her children as before. Even so, she expressed pride, saying, "Soeul really did a great job getting through the semester."

The photos she shared included Soeul's certificates and a test paper marked with a perfect score of 100. Lee Yoon-jin expressed her affection, saying, "From studying and school life to band activities and serving as a class officer in the second semester, I am grateful and proud to see her think things through and handle them on her own."

She continued, "Now it's vacation. Let's take the special classes during the break seriously and go on a K-travel trip with Mom and Daeul." She added, "Our Soeul is a wonderful person who can do well and be recognized anywhere. Watching Soeul, who does not get shaken easily, teaches me a lot too. Mom will always cheer endlessly for Soeul's dreams," leaving a touching impression.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010 and had one son and one daughter, but announced their divorce in 2024. After two years of conflict, they finalized their divorce by agreement in February. Lee Yoon-jin, who had been living in Bali, has recently settled in Korea and is continuing a new daily life with her children.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.