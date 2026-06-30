Kim Ho-joong to Return to Society 5 Months Early... Granted Parole 767 Days After Drunk-Driving Hit-and-Run Arrest

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer Kim Ho-joong will leave a correctional facility on parole and return to society.

Kim is scheduled to be released on the morning of the 30th from Somang Prison in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province. After recently passing a parole review by the Ministry of Justice, he will regain his freedom about five months earlier than his original release date.

His original release date was Nov. 24. However, his release was reportedly approved after a parole review that took into account his exemplary prison conduct and other factors.

Kim had been considered for special parole in a review held late last year, but he was not included on the final list. He was reviewed again later and selected for this round of parole. He was indicted after driving under the influence in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in May 2024, crossing the center line and colliding with an oncoming taxi before leaving the scene. He was also accused of asking his manager to turn himself in on his behalf after the accident.

The court found him guilty of charges including violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, or dangerous driving causing injury, and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison. Kim later served time at Seoul Detention Center before being transferred to Somang Prison in August last year.

After his release on parole, he will be placed under probation. If he needs to change his residence or leave the country, he must obtain permission from the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Kim rose to mainstream popularity after finishing fourth in TV Chosun's 2020 trot competition program "Mr. Trot." He went on to remain active as a singer, but suspended his career after the drunk-driving hit-and-run case.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com