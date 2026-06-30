Choi Yeon-soo, Choi Hyun-seok’s Daughter, Reveals Her Secret to Giving Birth at 26: "We Prepared Before Marriage, and Kim Tae-hyun and I Quit Drinking, Exercised, and Took Supplements"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Choi Yeon-soo, the daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok and a model and actress, shared the secret behind her "honeymoon baby."

On the 29th, Choi Yeon-soo posted a video on her social media answering the question, "What was the secret to successfully having a honeymoon baby?" and spoke candidly about how she prepared for pregnancy.

Choi said, "I had been thinking about having a baby even before marriage," adding, "Rather than just waiting for a baby to come naturally, I wanted to prepare in a healthy way."

She explained that she and her husband had prepared together for six months by quitting alcohol and doing light exercise.

She also stressed the importance of nutrition. "What I paid the most attention to was nutrition management," she said. "Folic acid is important during pregnancy planning and in the early stages. I thought it was important not only for me as an expectant mother, but also for my husband to prepare for pregnancy with me, so we both took folic acid."

"The reason our son, Morang, was able to grow strong in the early stages of pregnancy was because we had prepared properly by taking supplements," she added, once again emphasizing the importance of expecting parents preparing together.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo is widely known as the eldest daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok. She married DickPunks vocalist Kim Tae-hyun in September last year, overcoming a 12-year age gap, and gave birth to their first son in May.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com