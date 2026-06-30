"3 Billion Won CEO" Yeo Esther Reunites With Hong Hye-gol After 5 Years Apart, Reveals a Surprising Newlywed Life With Tens of Millions of Won in Allowance ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] After ending five years of living apart and moving back in together, Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-gol will reveal their second newlywed life, along with an allowance worth tens of millions of won.

On the 30th, SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" will air the first look at the couple's second newlywed life, five years after they began living together again.

At a recent studio recording for SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," Yeo Esther, a successful businesswoman and medical doctor with annual sales of 300 billion won, appeared and immediately energized the set. She drew attention with talk of her impressive revenue, then shocked everyone with a bombshell confession.

The couple, who had long been the subject of rumors about separation and divorce, delivered a surprising update after 33 years of marriage. They said they had ended their five-year separation and finally started living under the same roof again. But the reunion was short-lived as Yeo Esther complained, saying, "My husband's stubbornness makes me so angry," creating tension. Viewers are now wondering whether their second newlywed life, arriving 33 years into marriage, can continue smoothly.

The show will also reveal the painful backstory of Yeo Esther, who once caused a major stir with her shocking remark on a past broadcast that she was "choosing the day I will die." Known as the self-proclaimed "nation's depressed woman," she opened up about why she felt she had no choice but to think about the end. Hong Hye-gol also recalled that time, saying, "I didn't know my wife's condition was this serious," and added, "Please don't make me feel miserable." In particular, Yeo Esther calmly described the side effects of the treatment she endured, including general anesthesia and memory loss symptoms, leaving the studio somber. She reportedly followed that by saying, "I will swear on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams,'" and her story, which left everyone anxious, will be revealed on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Hong Hye-gol's unexpected daily life will also be unveiled. Unlike his wife, who boasts sales in the hundreds of billions of won, he is currently recording zero income. He enjoys expensive hobbies as well as a leisurely connection with nature, and has emerged as a model of the "husband with a great wife," even surpassing Jang Hang-jun, Do Kyung-wan, and Lee Sang-soon as a future dream figure for many. As everyone expressed envy over his carefree lifestyle, there was one highlight that stood out. Yeo Esther was seen handing him an allowance bundle worth tens of millions of won. The studio was thrown into chaos by the staggering amount, and Yeo Esther then offered a surprise explanation, saying there was a special reason Hong Hye-gol had no choice but to accept the money. Attention is now focused on the real reason the "no-income slacker king" Hong Hye-gol can proudly receive an allowance.

The second newlywed life of Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-gol, who ended five years of public separation and began living together again, will be revealed for the first time on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday the 30th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com