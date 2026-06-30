Oh Yoon-ah's son with developmental disability completes marathon in the heat after landing a job: "Min is the best"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Oh Yoon-ah's son, Song Min, completed a 5-km marathon, marking another meaningful achievement.

On the 30th, Oh Yoon-ah shared several photos on her social media account along with the message, "Wow!! Min is the best!! He finished 5 km on such a hot day. Next time, Mom has to join too." She expressed how proud she was of her son.

The released photos showed Song Min after successfully finishing the 2026 Seoul Run event. He took part in the 5-km course held on the 28th at the Cultural Plaza in Yeouido Park, Seoul, and recorded a respectable time of 42 minutes 21.21 seconds.

With his finisher's medal around his neck, Song Min stood next to Oh Yoon-ah in front of the timing board for a commemorative photo, savoring the moment. The mother and son were both smiling brightly, warming hearts.

This was not Song Min's first challenge. He recently drew many congratulations for landing a job, and he has continued taking on new challenges, including completing the recreational sports event known as the Hangang Triathlon Festival. His steady growth at his own pace has drawn widespread support.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah married a non-celebrity in 2007 and had her son, Song Min, but the couple divorced in 2015. Since then, she has been raising her son, who has a developmental disability, on her own and continuing her life as a mother.

Kim So-hee