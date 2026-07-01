Jang Hang-jun Says His Last Fight With Wife Kim Eun-hee Was in the Early 2000s on 'Problem Child in House'

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Director Jang Hang-jun reveals that his last fight with writer Kim Eun-hee was 20 years ago.

KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House,' which airs at 9:40 p.m. on Friday the 3rd, will feature singer Yoon Jong-shin and director Jang Hang-jun, two of the entertainment industry's closest friends who have maintained a 31-year friendship.

On the show, Jang Hang-jun draws attention as he shares the behind-the-scenes story of casting actor Yoo Hae-jin, who won the grand prize in the film category at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards for 'The King's Warden.' Jang said, "Yoo Hae-jin is usually very cautious, so it takes more than five months to read one script. People with short tempers can't wait that long." But he said Yoo agreed to do 'The King's Warden' in just one month, revealing that he secured the casting in the shortest time ever. Viewers will be curious to know how Jang won over Yoo Hae-jin, an actor known for his caution, so quickly.

Meanwhile, Jeon Mi-ra, a former national team tennis player and Yoon Jong-shin's wife, reportedly felt cultural shock from the bold conversation at her first couples gathering with the Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee couple early in their marriage. When the hosts later asked whether the couples still meet these days, Yoon said, "We don't see each other these days," sharing the bittersweet news that the gatherings had fallen through. The reason Jeon Mi-ra was shocked at that first couples meeting will be revealed on the broadcast.

The show will also reveal stories from the early days of Jang Hang-jun and his wife Kim Eun-hee's marriage. Jang says the last time he fought with Kim Eun-hee was in the early 2000s, and he will explain the secret behind their conflict-free marriage. He also recalls their poor early married life, when they could not even afford rice and got through the day with just a bowl of jjamppong, adding, "Those were really good times." More stories from Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee's married life will air on KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House' at 9:40 p.m. on Friday, July 3.