Ryu Hwa-young Kneels Before Her Fiancé for a Surprise Reverse Proposal: "Honey, Thank You for Marrying Me"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Ryu Hwa-young, a former member of T-ara who is set to marry in September, created a special memory by staging a surprise reverse proposal for her fiancé on stage.

On the 4th, Ryu Hwa-young shared photos and videos on her social media showing her performing as a DJ at a local festival.

Introduced as "DJ RYU, the new bride," she drew attention from the crowd by DJing while wearing a wedding dress and veil.

Ryu Hwa-young, who moved around the stage with a microphone and interacted with the audience, later posted a proof photo with the caption, "DJ event over again today."

She also expressed her affection by thanking her fiancé, who accompanied her to the out-of-town performance as a one-day manager.

After the show, she also shared a glimpse of their everyday life, enjoying yukgaejang ramen and whiskey together, showing the couple's relaxed side.

A more special event unfolded on stage.

According to audience members at the venue and videos circulating online, Ryu Hwa-young said during the performance, "I prepared this as a surprise. Shall we call out my groom?" and invited her fiancé onto the stage.

Standing in front of her shy-looking fiancé, Ryu Hwa-young knelt down and handed him a bouquet of flowers.

She then said, "Thank you for marrying me, honey," and made a public proposal. The unexpected moment filled the venue with applause and cheers.

Earlier, Ryu Hwa-young had personally announced her September wedding along with her bridal photos.

At the time, she described her fiancé as "a man like a father" and said, "Later, I want us to appear together on a couple variety show." Her fiancé is known to be a businessman three years older than Ryu Hwa-young.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hwa-young debuted in 2010 as a member of the girl group T-ara. After leaving the group, she turned to acting and has continued her career in various works, including the dramas "Mad Dog" and "The Beauty Inside."

narusi@sportschosun.com