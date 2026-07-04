Tablo and Kang Hye-jung’s Daughter Haru Shines in Academics, Music, and Translation at 16

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Haru, the daughter of Epik High member Tablo and actress Kang Hye-jung, is drawing praise for standing out in academics, music, and translation.

A recent video titled "What Kind of Burger Is This, Coming All the Way to Majang-dong? Why Is It So Delicious?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Epik High.

In the video, the Epik High members naturally talked about their children while having a meal.

Tablo boasted, "Haru won an award at a speech contest," and DJ Tukutz, hearing that, congratulated him by saying, "She was born with it. You really can't hide what runs in the blood."

Tablo then smiled warmly and said, "I guess Haru likes speaking. She really is my daughter."

Haru's achievements are not limited to speech contests. Tablo previously revealed on his YouTube channel that Haru, born in 2010, was preparing for the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and AP exams, which are college-level advanced placement tests in the United States. Her efforts to take on demanding studies at such a young age drew wide attention.

Her musical talent has also attracted attention. Haru was credited as a lyricist for "Do Your Dance," the title track of RIIZE's second mini album "II," released on the 15th of last month, officially taking part in the songwriting process.

Even at a young age, she proved her exceptional talent by earning a credit on a K-pop album.

Her strong English skills have also become a topic of interest. Haru worked with her father Tablo on the Korean translation of the Canadian comedy film "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie," showing off her translation ability as well.

She continues to grow into a versatile young talent, standing out not only in academics but also in music and language.

Meanwhile, Tablo graduated from Stanford University and married actress Kang Hye-jung in 2009. The couple welcomed their daughter Haru in 2010.

Haru appeared on KBS 2TV's "Superman Returns" as a child and won much love from viewers. Since then, she has continued to grow steadily while balancing her studies and various cultural and artistic activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com