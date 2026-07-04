Jin Jin Quit Smoking for His Wife Ryu Yi-seo's IVF Journey: "It's Already Been a Year, I Challenge Myself Every Day for My Family"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Jin Jin of Shinhwa celebrated one year of being smoke-free.

On the 4th, Jin Jin posted on his account, "Today marks exactly one year since I started my no-smoking challenge. Time flies," sharing his heartfelt thoughts. He added, "Now I will challenge myself to make it to two years," setting a new goal.

What drew the most attention was his reason for continuing to stay smoke-free: his family and his health. He said, "Every day is a challenge, but I will push through for my family and for my health," showing his strong resolve. He also sent a message of encouragement, saying, "I hope all of you succeed in quitting smoking too," and spread positive influence.

The photo he shared showed a smoking-cessation app screen. It displayed Jin Jin's progress on day 365 of quitting, along with the message, "I am winning every day," which caught viewers' attention. His steady effort, built day by day, had clearly paid off in a full year of success.

Meanwhile, Jin Jin married former flight attendant Ryu Yi-seo in 2020. Ryu recently said she is preparing for pregnancy at age 43, drawing support from fans. After undergoing detailed gynecological examinations, she is reportedly now going through IVF, and the couple continues preparing to welcome a new family member.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com