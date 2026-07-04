Yoo Jae-suk Becomes a 'Choo Sa-rang Doppelganger' After Putting on a Wig... "So Adorably Lovely"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Yoo Jae-suk drew laughter after unexpectedly becoming a 'Choo Sa-rang doppelganger' with nothing more than a wig.

On the MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" that aired on the 4th, Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Kwak Bum transformed into members of a quiet rural village youth association and acted out a series of skits.

That day, the cast appeared in a variety of wigs and outfits that matched the youth association concept.

In particular, Yoo Jae-suk, who wore a wig with bangs, caught attention with a much younger look than usual.

As soon as Yoo Jae-suk saw Joo Woo-jae, he launched into his trademark nagging, saying, "You should cut your hair a bit. We're supposed to be the village youth association, so what are you doing with such a pale face?"

Haha, who was listening, immediately looked at Yoo Jae-suk's hairstyle and shot back, "Hyung, are you Choo Sa-rang?" sending the set into laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk's youthful appearance in the wig reminded everyone of Choo Sa-rang, the daughter of Choo Sung-hoon, who won great popularity on KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman."

Haha then teased Yoo Jae-suk further by adding, "You're so adorable," and the other cast members could not hide their laughter either.

Caught off guard by the unexpected resemblance, Yoo Jae-suk also burst out laughing in embarrassment. It was only a brief moment, but the wig alone created a 'Choo Sa-rang doppelganger' look that gave viewers a big laugh as well.

Meanwhile, MBC's "What Are You Doing When You Play?" airs every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com