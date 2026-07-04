Sandara Park, 39 kg and still this much volume? Her hidden, strikingly unexpected figure

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Sandara Park drew fans' attention with her slim figure and unexpectedly voluptuous silhouette ahead of her fan concert.

On the 4th, Sandara Park posted a short video on her social media along with the caption, "Fancon D-day!!! So excited for It's Live too!!!"

In the video, Sandara Park wears a yellow knit dress that highlights her body line as she strikes various poses.

With long wavy hair and natural makeup, she created an innocent and fresh mood. She also smiled calmly at the camera, showing her excitement ahead of the fan concert.

In particular, she perfectly pulled off the dress's deep V-neck design, showing off her slim waist and toned figure. Her voluminous silhouette also drew attention.

Sandara Park previously drew attention after revealing that she weighs 39 kg, and this video once again impressed fans with her lean, toned body and full curves.

Comments included reactions such as, "Is that really a 39 kg body?", "The ultimate in self-care," "She seems to be getting younger and younger," and "I'm even more excited for the fan concert."

Meanwhile, Sandara Park has recently been active both in Korea and overseas, and she is set to spend a special time with fans through the fan concert and live stage performance.

narusi@sportschosun.com