Kim Joon-sang feels bitter after hearing about a 360 million won bonus at SK hynix after leaving the company: "I want to turn back time"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] MBC announcer Kim Joon-sang shared his honest regrets after hearing that his former colleagues at SK hynix received bonuses worth hundreds of millions of won, and after mentioning that he had sold his SK hynix shares too early.

On the MBC variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," which aired on the 4th, viewers got a glimpse of daily life in the MBC announcer room. Kim Joon-sang's background as a former SK hynix employee once again drew attention.

That day, Jeon Jong-hwan asked Kim, "Was quitting there maybe the wrong choice? What do you think?" Kim replied, "I was an ace at hynix. I appeared often on the company's representative broadcasts through the PR team, and I thought I could do even better if I came to MBC," recalling the time.

When asked, "Who did you think would take your place when you quit?" he answered without hesitation, "Jun Hyun-moo, maybe?" drawing laughter. Hearing that, announcer Kim Suji joked, "Just go back to hynix," sending the studio into laughter.

Kim Joon-sang admitted that his feelings have changed recently. "Until last year, I said I wouldn't go back even if they tripled my salary, but now I think it would really be more than three times as much," he said.

He then said, "A friend of mine from the same year group received about 120 million won in bonuses this year alone, and I heard they are expected to get about three times that amount again early next year." His remarks surprised the cast. The expected bonus alone would amount to roughly 360 million won.

Kim explained, "When I was there, the memory chip market conditions were not good, so the bonus was around 8 million won. It was a lot of money compared with MBC, but the atmosphere is completely different now." Jeon Jong-hwan then joked, "We're in a declining industry," adding to the laughter.

What left him with the biggest regret, however, was his SK hynix stock. Kim said, "A lot of people ask me whether I still have SK hynix shares," and confessed, "I bought 10 million won worth at 80,000 won per share, but I sold everything at 100,000 won."

When the cast mentioned the current stock price, Kim Joon-sang gave a bitter smile and said, "It's around 2.3 million won now." When they calculated that the shares he had held would now be worth about 336 million won, the studio was filled with sighs.

Kim, who usually follows the investment rule of "never look back once you've sold a stock," made an exception this time. "If I could turn back time..." he said, unable to hide his regret. He then added with a joking tone, "If I had stayed at hynix, maybe I wouldn't have gotten married either."

His fellow announcers playfully pushed back, saying, "So you're saying you can't get married because you're at MBC now?" and "Are you blaming the company for that?" Their banter brought more laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com