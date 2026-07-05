EDIYA COFFEE Sponsors UN Sending States Future Generations Exchange Camp

EDIYA COFFEE said on the 5th that it recently sponsored the launch ceremony for the 2026 UN Sending States Future Generations Exchange Camp, held in South Korea. The sponsorship was intended to express gratitude to veterans from UN Sending States who served for the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea, as well as their descendants, and to encourage exchanges among future generations.

According to EDIYA COFFEE, the launch ceremony for the 2026 UN Sending States Future Generations Exchange Camp was held on the 3rd at the HL Talent Development Institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The event was hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs (MPVA). This year's camp will run for seven days and six nights, from July 3 to 9, in the Seoul and Busan areas. A total of 144 participants from 13 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, are taking part. EDIYA COFFEE provided decaffeinated Americano coffee and two kinds of cookies to participants at the launch ceremony.

The event also highlighted EDIYA COFFEE's special ties with Ethiopia. Ethiopia is a UN Sending States country that dispatched the Kagnew Battalion during the Korean War. This year's camp included the Gangnyu Choir, made up of descendants of Ethiopian veterans, which delivered a special performance at the ceremony. The name "EDIYA" comes from a language spoken by an Ethiopian tribe, and Ethiopian beans are also used in EDIYA COFFEE's blended coffee.

An EDIYA COFFEE official said, "We hope that Ethiopia, which has long shared a close bond with EDIYA COFFEE, and the future generations from UN Sending States will leave Korea with warm memories."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com