45-Year-Old Bada Proves Her Original Fairy-Like Beauty in One Reel of Crop Top and Street Dance

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer Bada drew attention with her toned, lean figure and unchanged dance lines.

On the 6th, Bada shared a reel video on her social media without any caption.

In the video, Bada dances naturally to the music in the middle of a city street, showing off her relaxed stage presence. She appears in a cheerful outfit, pairing a yellow frilled crop top with a white mini skirt. Her bold fashion, which revealed her waist, immediately highlighted her flat stomach and slim legs.

In particular, the way she moved to the rhythm with her long straight hair flowing brought back memories of her debut days. She flashed a bright smile at the camera and showed the presence of the original fairy with confident walking and flexible dance lines.

Fans who saw the video reacted by saying, "She is still a legend," "It is hard to believe she is 45," "Her body management is truly amazing," and "Bada of S.E.S., as expected."

Meanwhile, Bada has recently been staying active by balancing musical stage performances and television appearances.

Jo Min-jeong, Sportschosun mj.cho@sportschosun.com