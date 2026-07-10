"Shim Hye-jin's nephew" Shim Jae-won says, "My mother passed away when I was 19, and my aunt supported me in every way"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Shim Jae-won, who advanced to the finals of TV CHOSUN's hyper-realistic documentary variety show "My Little Old Boy of Love" 5th anniversary special, "My Little Old Boy of Love Singing Contest," moved Yang Soo-kyung to tears with a song dedicated to his aunt Shim Hye-jin.

In the 5th anniversary special of "My Little Old Boy of Love," titled "My Little Old Boy of Love Singing Contest," which will air on Monday the 13th at 10 p.m., Shim Jae-won, Shim Hye-jin's biological nephew, who made it through the fierce preliminaries and earned a place in the finals, reveals the special meaning behind the song he selected before taking the stage.

Born to an American father and a Korean mother who is Shim Hye-jin's sister, Shim Jae-won said, "I prepared a ballad from Korea, my mother's homeland, as well as the song of my life." He then carefully opened up about his personal story. "My mother passed away when she was 19. My aunt filled the time I spent alone and supported me emotionally until the very end," he said, expressing his deep affection for his aunt Shim Hye-jin, who stood in for his mother. "I wanted to show that the one constant in my life is my love for my aunt."

As soon as Shim Jae-won's heartfelt final performance ended, singer Yang Soo-kyung, who was on the judges' panel, burst into tears. Yang said, "I'm being so emotional. My daughter, who calls me 'aunt,' got married. Hearing a song about an aunt makes me think of my daughter, who is now in the United States." After regaining her composure, she concluded her remarks by saying, "Because she knows that gratitude and sings like this, Shim Hye-jin must be happy today," before shedding more tears of emotion.

The moving song, performed by aunt Shim Hye-jin, who filled the void left by his late mother with love, and nephew Shim Jae-won, who put that gratitude into music, can be seen on the final stage of TV CHOSUN's hyper-realistic documentary variety show "My Little Old Boy of Love" 5th anniversary special, "My Little Old Boy of Love Singing Contest," at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com