Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon to Meet Yoo Jae-suk on 'You Quiz on the Block' [Official]

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] World-renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood actor Matt Damon will appear on tvN's variety show "You Quiz on the Block" and meet Yoo Jae-suk.

tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" announced, "Ahead of the domestic release of the film 'Odyssey' on August 5, Christopher Nolan and actor Matt Damon will visit Korea on August 3, and their appearance on the show has been confirmed." It added, "They will share a wide range of stories about the film and candid conversations that cannot be heard anywhere else, so please look forward to it."

This will be Nolan's first visit to Korea. Along with news of his first trip to the country, he drew even more attention by releasing a letter he wrote personally for Korean audiences, saying, "I am grateful for the love and support Korean fans have shown my films over the years." Damon will also visit Korea for the first time in 10 years and is expected to have a meaningful reunion with local fans.

During their visit, the two will take part in a taping of "You Quiz on the Block" and share behind-the-scenes stories about "Odyssey," as well as their philosophies on directing and acting and personal life stories rarely heard elsewhere. In particular, as both Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon are meeting MC Yoo Jae-suk for the first time, attention is also focused on what kind of conversation they will have.

"You Quiz on the Block" has once again strengthened its status as Korea's leading talk show, one that global stars seek out first, through the appearance of the two guests. Over the years, world-famous stars from various countries and fields, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, Billie Eilish, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, have appeared on the show and drawn attention. Global leaders such as Bill Gates and Jensen Huang have also visited "You Quiz," repeatedly proving its strength as a global communication IP.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.