Kwak Do-won, Fined 10 Million Won for Drunk Driving, Spotted Quietly After 3 Years... Greets Guests With a Bright Expression at Screening

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araam] Actor Kwak Do-won drew attention after making his first appearance at an official film industry event since his drunk driving scandal.

OSEN reported on the 14th that Kwak attended the VIP screening of the film "Hope," held the previous day, on the 13th, at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

The event was attended by many stars, including Blackpink's Rosé and Jisoo, as well as actors Lee Jung-jae, Yum Jung-ah, Cha Tae-hyun, Hyeri, Park Hae-soo, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Ji-ah, Teo Yoo, and Ong Seong-wu. Kwak, who came to the venue after a long period of self-reflection, also drew the attention of those present.

According to OSEN, an on-site official said, "Kwak Do-won greeted actors and production staff he had not seen in a long time with a bright expression and warmly exchanged pleasantries."

His attendance is believed to be linked to his long-standing ties with director Na Hong-jin. Kwak worked with Na on the 2016 film "The Wailing," playing the lead role of Joon-goo, and he also acted alongside Hwang Jung-min, the lead of this new film.

Kwak was caught driving under the influence in Jeju in September 2022. His blood alcohol level was 0.158%, far above the threshold for license revocation, and the court issued a summary order fining him 10 million won.

After halting all activities following the incident, he also affected projects he had already completed. The film "Firefighters" was delayed and eventually met audiences in December 2024, while the TVING series "Villains" was also postponed before being released that same year.

Kwak first apologized in writing in December last year, shortly after the release of "Villains." He said, "I deeply apologize to everyone I disappointed and hurt," adding, "From now on, I will act with responsibility and show that I have changed through my actions."

Still, many criticized the fact that he did not apologize directly until about three years after the drunk driving incident.

His appearance at the "Hope" VIP screening does not necessarily mean an official comeback, but his return to the public eye after a long absence is likely to keep attention focused on whether he will resume activities in the future.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.