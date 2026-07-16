Kim So-young, married to Oh Sang-jin, has lost 12 kg after giving birth but wonders, "Should I get Mounjaro?"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Businesswoman and former broadcaster Kim So-young opened up about her realistic concerns over losing weight after giving birth.

On the 15th, Kim So-young held a Q&A session with fans on her social media and shared a range of stories.

When one fan praised her looks, saying, "Your beauty is on another level," Kim replied, "Right now, it's double-chin level," honestly revealing her worries about the weight that has not yet fully come off after childbirth.

When another fan reacted by saying, "The double chin is funny," Kim said, "Ugh, should I really get Mounjaro? I wanted to do it naturally," revealing that she is even considering the injection known as a recent weight-loss treatment.

Fans responded with messages of support, saying, "People with small faces are more likely to get a double chin because there is nowhere for the fat to go," and "You are still beautiful enough," and Kim smiled, saying, "You all are really good at offering warm comfort."

Kim So-young, who recently gave birth to her second son, is currently focusing on losing weight in a healthy way. Since giving birth, she has continued to manage her diet and improve her lifestyle habits, drawing attention as she shares her changing daily life.

In particular, Kim So-young returned to work as a working mother about a month after giving birth. She has been juggling childcare, broadcasting, and her business while also staying on a diet, keeping her days busy.

Kim So-young gave birth to a healthy second son on April 3. Nearly five years after welcoming her first daughter in 2019, she became a mother of two.

Right after giving birth, she drew sympathy from many mothers by sharing her postpartum condition honestly, saying, "I was 69 kg before giving birth, so why am I still 69 kg after having the baby?"

After steady management, her weight has dropped to 57.5 kg. That is a loss of more than 12 kg compared with right after delivery, and she is reportedly continuing her healthy diet.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after the two met as senior and junior colleagues at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). She is now active as a broadcaster and businesswoman, running several brands and bookstore businesses, and has also drawn attention as a "7 billion won CEO."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.