'Shooting Stars' Shim Eu-ddeum to Leave After 3 Years and 3 Months...Breaks Down in Tears Over 'A Difficult Decision'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Fitness creator Shim Eu-ddeum personally announced that she will be leaving the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) entertainment program 'Kick a Goal (Shooting Stars)'.

On the 15th, a video announcing Shim Eu-ddeum's departure from 'Shooting Stars' was uploaded to her YouTube channel.

In the video, Shim Eu-ddeum calmly began by saying, "I have an official announcement today. I will be leaving 'Shooting Stars.'" She added, "I don't want to make this a heavy conversation. I want to say goodbye with a smile."

She continued, "Every moment I spent on 'Shooting Stars' was truly precious and happy to me. I want to leave with a smile." Looking back, she said, "I realized I spent as much as 3 years and 3 months on 'Shooting Stars.'"

Shim Eu-ddeum also spoke about how sincerely she approached the program. "I can say with confidence that every moment I was part of 'Shooting Stars' was passionate, and I gave it my all," she said. "As I learned soccer and adapted, I came to appreciate the appeal of team sports, and every time I thought I was really glad I joined 'Shooting Stars.'"

However, she said she had made a difficult decision in order to take on new challenges.

"I now have new challenges ahead, so I had no choice but to make a big decision and leave 'Shooting Stars,'" Shim Eu-ddeum said honestly. "It was a decision I struggled to make, so it was emotionally very hard for me."

She added, "I am now in the process of taking my next step. I hope you will continue to support and understand my future path."

She also said she would continue cheering for the program as a viewer.

"I will now return as a viewer and club owner, and sincerely support our Streaming Fighter team, the players of 'Shooting Stars,' the coaches, and the production staff," Shim Eu-ddeum said. "I also hope all the club owners will continue to cheer warmly for the players and their teams."

Unable to hold back her emotions, Shim Eu-ddeum was seen in tears. "The faces of those who remembered me as soccer player Shim Eu-ddeum, and the support they gave me, suddenly flashed before my eyes," she said, choking up. "I feel deeply sorry that I can no longer show you myself running across the field."

She then expressed her gratitude to fans, saying, "I sincerely thank everyone who supported and stood by me wholeheartedly."

Finally, Shim Eu-ddeum said, "I will share my remaining plans for this year through Instagram and YouTube. Let's cry only until today, and meet again with smiles next time." She concluded, "This has been Shim Eu-ddeum, captain of Streaming Fighter on 'Shooting Stars.' Thank you."

Meanwhile, Shim Eu-ddeum led FC Streaming Fighter as captain for the past 3 years and 3 months. With her departure, original member and beloved mood-maker Lee Joo-eo-teo will return to FC Streaming Fighter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.