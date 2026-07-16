"She Went Missing While Wearing Jewelry Worth 3 Billion Won"... The Story Behind Kim Sung-ryung's Cannes Red Carpet Stir

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Sung-ryung revealed the story behind an unexpected "missing person" incident after attending the Cannes Film Festival wearing ultra-luxury jewelry worth about 3 billion won.

Appearing on MBC's entertainment program "Radio Star" on the 15th, Kim Sung-ryung looked back on the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the film "Target." She said, "The jewelry I wore then was so expensive that security guards kept following me."

When asked about the price of the jewelry, she replied, "The earrings were 100 million won each. That was the price at the time," drawing surprise.

It was reported that she wore jewelry worth about 2 billion won for the earrings alone, and about 3 billion won in total including the bracelet.

Kim Sung-ryung said the expensive jewelry also restricted her movements.

She explained, "Security guards stayed right by my side, and I had to use only the designated vehicle."

But an unexpected situation unfolded. Instead of the actor-only vehicle prepared by the Cannes Film Festival, she rode in a sponsor's car, and officials were thrown into confusion as they searched for her whereabouts.

Kim Sung-ryung recalled the moment with a laugh, saying, "I didn't take the car provided for actors at Cannes and rode in a sponsor's vehicle instead. There was a huge commotion because they were looking for me, saying, 'The actress has disappeared.'"

The behind-the-scenes story, in which she was closely guarded by security because of jewelry worth 3 billion won and even prompted Cannes Film Festival officials to search for her, drew admiration from the cast.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.