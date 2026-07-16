Kim Woo-bin supports Shin Min-a even in private, saying, "Be sure to watch 'The Eyes'" — a heartwarming story of a devoted boyfriend

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Kim Woo-bin warmed hearts after a story surfaced that he personally promoted his girlfriend Shin Min-a's film even in a private setting.

YouTuber Eolmi Couple shared an encounter with Kim Woo-bin on social media on the 16th. They recalled, "Someone was walking toward us across the street on our way home, and the physique and aura were so extraordinary that he seemed almost otherworldly." They added, "Even though he was wearing a hat, we immediately recognized him as Kim Woo-bin." They went on to say, "After we caught up and talked about what we had been doing, we were about to say goodbye, but the last thing he said was so sweet."

According to Eolmi Couple, Kim Woo-bin said as they parted, "Get home safely. Be sure to watch 'The Eyes.'" The Eyes is the film starring his girlfriend, Shin Min-a. Eolmi Couple said that with that one line, they immediately joined in promoting the movie, highlighting Kim Woo-bin's thoughtful side.

They also revealed a special connection with Kim Woo-bin. Eolmi Couple said, "Kim Woo-bin once mentioned us first in the past, and when we met at an event, he said, 'Let's have a meal sometime,' and he actually made a reservation at a restaurant himself." They added, "We could tell over 100 heartwarming stories about him."

Netizens who saw the story reacted with admiration, saying things like, "It's so cool that he supports his girlfriend's work even in private," "No wonder they've been together for so long," "What a sweet man," "A true fan's dream come true," and "Where do you have to go to run into Kim Woo-bin by chance?"

Meanwhile, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a began dating publicly in 2015 and have long been loved as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring couples.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.