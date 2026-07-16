Shin Dong-yup's daughter Shin Ji-hyo to take the stage for first performance after entering Seoul National University, personally shares her "model student" move

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Shin Ji-hyo, the daughter of broadcaster Shin Dong-yup, said she will take the stage for the first time since entering the Department of Physical Education at Seoul National University (SNU).

On the 15th, Shin Ji-hyo shared a poster for a dance club performance on her social media account, along with the message "D-1!!" She then wrote, "This is my first performance since entering school," and added, "I prepared hard, so please come and watch."

The poster she shared drew attention because it included the schedule and venue for the Seoul National University dance club, "SNU dance," in which she is taking part.

Shin Ji-hyo, who majored in dance, drew attention last year when she was accepted to both Seoul National University and the Korea National University of Arts. She later chose to enroll in the College of Education's Department of Physical Education at SNU and received many congratulations. This performance is drawing even more interest as it is known to be her first official stage appearance since entering SNU. Among fans, there is also curiosity about whether Shin Dong-yup and her mother, producer Sun Hye-yoon, who graduated from SNU, will attend the venue to cheer her on.

Meanwhile, Shin Dong-yup married Sun Hye-yoon, then a producer in MBC's Entertainment Division, in 2006. They have a daughter, Shin Ji-hyo, and a son. The family has largely stayed out of the spotlight, but news of their daughter's admission to SNU previously became a major topic of conversation.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.