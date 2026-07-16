Park Ji-hoon to Meet Fans Again in Seoul This September... Encore Fan Concert Announced

Photo courtesy of YY Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Singer and actor Park Ji-hoon will hold an encore fan concert and meet his Korean fans again.

Park Ji-hoon will hold the '2026 Park Ji-hoon Asia Fan-Con [RE:FLECT] Encore in Seoul' on September 12 and 13 at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa District, Seoul.

The concert is an encore performance of his fan concert 'RE:FLECT,' which wrapped up successfully in May. It was organized so he could meet fans who were unable to attend the original shows.

Park Ji-hoon is expected to present stages that were loved by longtime fans, along with a variety of special segments and live performances. A new cheering light stick will also be unveiled to coincide with the concert.

Starting in Tokyo and Seoul, Park Ji-hoon took his Asia fan-con tour to Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, and Singapore. He will continue the tour in Macau on August 8 and in Jakarta on August 29.

Details about the '2026 Park Ji-hoon Asia Fan-Con [RE:FLECT] Encore in Seoul' will be announced later through the agency's official social media channels.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.