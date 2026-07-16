Lee Se-young, who once said she had "four breasts," draws attention again with another bold cosplay look despite criticism over revealing outfits

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lee Se-young is drawing attention once again after unveiling another bold cosplay outfit.

On the 15th, Lee Se-young posted photos along with the caption, "This time, it's the cosplay you requested!! Who could it be? The previous winner also proved the chicken gift!"

In the released photos, Lee Se-young is taking a mirror selfie while wearing a cosplay outfit that recreates an animated character. Her styling, with a deeply unbuttoned shirt and a body-hugging outfit, highlighted her curves and drew attention.

Earlier, on the 12th, Lee Se-young also attracted attention by sharing cosplay photos inspired by a popular Japanese manga character.

However, the successive cosplay photos sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens said, "Since social networking service is easily accessible to younger users as well, the level of exposure should be considered," while others responded differently, saying, "We should respect an individual's freedom of expression."

As the debate continued, Lee Se-young once again kept the spotlight on her by unveiling another daring cosplay concept.

Meanwhile, Lee Se-young has openly discussed her cosmetic procedures through various broadcasts and her YouTube channel. She previously said, "I had surgery on my eyes twice and my nose once, and I am currently undergoing orthodontic treatment." She also admitted that she had spent about 100 million won on various cosmetic surgeries and procedures, including double-eyelid surgery, nose surgery, and breast augmentation.

More recently, she released a Q&A video on her YouTube channel about the changes and care routine during the year after her breast augmentation surgery. Lee Se-young explained that she ultimately chose breast surgery because of side effects from a previous breast filler procedure.

She said, "After the breast filler procedure, the filler moved down toward my ribs and changed the shape of my breasts," adding, "Even after removing the filler, I was not satisfied with the shape, so I finally decided to have surgery." She also drew attention by revealing, for the first time, photos showing the side effects she experienced at the time.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.