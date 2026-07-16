"My InBody Score Didn’t Even Show Up"... Fans Worry Over Shinji’s Extremely Thin 164 cm, 42 kg Frame

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Shinji, who had lost so much weight that fans grew concerned, has revealed her extremely thin condition and begun focusing on her health.

In a YouTube video released on the 15th on the channel "How about this?!," Shinji was seen going to a gym and starting her workout.

That day, Shinji explained why she decided to exercise, saying, "Today, I’m going to do a workout that has long been my husband’s wish and also required a very big decision from me."

Her husband, Moon Won, referred to a previous eight-body-type test and explained, "I started exercising because I kept hearing that Shinji has very little muscle mass."

Shinji began her workout with some nervousness, saying, "It’s been so long since I last went to the gym that I can barely remember how to do anything." But as the training got underway, she quickly looked exhausted, and after finishing her first session, her face appeared noticeably gaunt.

Seeing that, Moon Won said, "Her face looks haggard now. I think the swelling has gone down compared with earlier," expressing both concern and support.

Shinji also drew attention when she revealed the results of her recent InBody test. "People told me it was surprising that I could even walk," she said. "I thought, 'This must be really serious.'"

She then shocked viewers by admitting, "My InBody score didn’t even show up." Along with the explanation that her muscle mass was extremely low, she expressed her determination to recover her health through exercise.

Recently, fans have been worried after it was reported that Shinji, who is 164 cm tall, had dropped to around 42 kg. In the released video as well, her thin frame was clearly visible, with her spine standing out.

Subscribers who watched the video responded with comments such as, "I just hope she isn’t sick," "I’m worried because she has lost so much weight," "Please make sure to take care of your health first," and "I hope she recovers in a healthy way while working out," showing concern for Shinji’s well-being.

As Shinji has recently begun exercising in earnest to build a healthier body, she is expected to focus on strength training and physical conditioning.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2 and has been actively communicating with fans by sharing her newlywed life through her YouTube channel and various entertainment programs.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.