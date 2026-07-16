[Official] 'Hope' Draws 330,000 Viewers on Opening Day, Setting This Year's Best Opening Record

Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The film "Hope" drew more than 330,000 viewers on its opening day and topped the box office.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, "Hope" attracted 333,899 moviegoers on its opening day, July 15, and took the No. 1 spot at the box office.

That figure surpasses the opening-day totals of director Na Hong-jin's previous films, "The Chaser" (113,673), "The Yellow Sea" (120,482), and "The Wailing" (310,042). It also beats this year's previous best opening score, "Colony" (199,762), and even exceeds the opening-day audience of the 10-million-seller "Exhuma" (331,118).

Earlier, "Hope" became the fastest film this year to reach No. 1 in advance ticket sales and set a new record for pre-sales. It then posted this year's best opening score on its release day, further raising expectations for a box-office hit.

"Hope" follows Beom-seok, the head of the Hopo Port Branch Office in the Demilitarized Zone, as he hears from local young people about a tiger sighting and faces an unbelievable series of events. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, and is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.