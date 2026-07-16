Alpha Drive One to Heat Up This Summer, Gearing Up for an August Comeback with Waterbomb

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[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group Alpha Drive One (ALD1) will keep up its active schedule this summer by taking the stage at a series of major music festivals.

ALD1 will perform at the Water Music Pool Party on the 18th at a special stage set up by the outdoor wave pool at Caribbean Bay. On the 24th, the group will also appear on the opening day of Waterbomb Seoul 2026 at the outdoor Global Stage at KINTEX in Goyang City, further heating up the summer festival atmosphere.

ALD1 recently wrapped up its first global fan-con tour, the 2026 Alpha Drive One Fan-Con Tour [Star Road], successfully meeting fans at home and abroad. At each show, the group drew strong responses with energetic performances and solid stage presence.

The group is also set to release its second mini album in August. After its festival appearances, ALD1 is expected to continue its momentum with comeback promotions.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.