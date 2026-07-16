SHINee's Key Looks Brighter After His Hiatus... Sharper Jawline

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] SHINee's Key has shared a glimpse of his everyday life after a long time, updating fans on how he has been doing.

On the 13th, Key posted several photos on his social media without any explanation. It was his first post in about a month, since he last shared an update after wrapping up a performance last month.

In the photos, Key is seen walking around the neighborhood in a relaxed outfit, wearing a hoodie and a cap. Even with his simple style, his sharp features and more defined jawline stood out. In another photo, he rests his chin on one hand while looking at the camera with shaved ice in front of him, creating a cute mood. His bright smile and relaxed expression also drew attention.

Fans who saw the photos left comments such as, "It's nice to see him smiling brightly," "He seems even more handsome," "I'm glad he looks comfortable," and "He's adorable."

Previously, Key was caught up in the so-called "Injection Auntie" controversy in December last year. He then released a statement and stepped down from programs he had been appearing on, including MBC's "I Live Alone." At the time, he said he blamed himself for not being more careful about the people around him. After briefly pausing his activities, Key returned to the stage in May with the full SHINee lineup. SHINee met fans again by holding a solo concert at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul, and later performing at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.