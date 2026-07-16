Mr. Kim Villain Joo Sang-wook Shows Off Defined Abs in a Cold Pool... Hard to Believe He's 49

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actor Joo Sang-wook showed off his toned physique while sharing behind-the-scenes moments from a drama shoot.

On the 15th, Joo Sang-wook posted several photos on his social media along with the message, "The special effects makeup team worked so, so hard. I’ll keep it a secret that the sauna scene was actually shot in a cold pool."

The photos showed the set of SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim." For a sauna scene in the series, Joo Sang-wook filmed shirtless. His body, marked with realistic wounds and bruises through special effects makeup, drew attention for its lean, well-built upper body and sharply defined muscles.

In particular, the images also offered a glimpse of the cheerful atmosphere on set, from Joo Sang-wook smiling brightly at the camera to scenes of him preparing for the shoot.

Fans who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "His fitness management is amazing," "The special effects makeup looks real, but his physique is even more impressive," "It’s hard to believe he’s 49," and "He really is the ultimate in self-management."

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-wook is currently making a strong impression as the cold-blooded villain Ju Gangchan in SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim." The series has recently continued its box-office success, surpassing double-digit ratings and reaching a peak of 22.3%.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.