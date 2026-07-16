Heavy Rain Collapses Basement Parking Garage Wall, Exposing Piles of Trash... Concerns Over Poor Construction Grow

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In a residential complex in China, part of a basement parking garage wall collapsed after record-breaking rain, exposing a large amount of waste piled up behind it and fueling residents' anxiety and controversy. Authorities said the structure was found to be safe, but they have launched additional safety inspections through a specialized agency.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Hongxing News, part of a basement parking garage wall at an apartment complex in Tiexi District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, collapsed on the 13th due to torrential rain.

A large hole appeared in the wall, revealing a substantial amount of waste that had been piled up behind it. As related videos and photos spread online, some residents raised suspicions of poor construction, saying the wall may have been filled with household or construction waste.

As the controversy grew, Shenyang authorities launched an emergency investigation.

Following an on-site inspection, authorities explained that the collapsed section was a space reserved in advance to connect the basement parking garage with adjacent construction planned for the future, and that the contractor had temporarily sealed it off. They also said no structural damage was found around the wall.

Regarding the waste found outside the wall, authorities said the management office had designated the area as a temporary storage site for debris generated during residents' interior renovation work.

They added that, to confirm safety more thoroughly, they plan to commission a specialized quality inspection agency to conduct an additional detailed safety assessment.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.