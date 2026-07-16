Accountant No. 32 Young-soo Misses Ok-sun Too, While Young-soo Wavers and Young-sik and Young-sook Move Straight Ahead ('I'm Solo') [Overall]

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] In Season 32 of 'I'm Solo,' Young-soo was seen wavering without ever finding his direction. By contrast, Young-sik and Young-sook confirmed their feelings for each other and created the atmosphere of an almost final couple.

On the episode of ENA and SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo' that aired on the 15th, the love lines among the cast members of the divorcee special Season 32 became even clearer.

Until now, Young-soo had kept the possibility open by continuing several conversations with Young-sook and Ok-sun, but he could not make a firm choice. In a one-on-one talk with Ok-sun, he said, "I don't think Ok-sun is the one for me," and drew a line under the relationship. Even so, back at the lodging, he admitted, "I'm losing my mind," revealing his complicated feelings and showing that he was still unable to settle on a direction.

Ok-sun also gave him an honest piece of advice about the way he communicated. She said, "Wouldn't it be better to show your feelings as they are?" and stressed that expressing sincerity was important.

Young-sik, on the other hand, made up his mind clearly. He called Sun-ja aside and stated directly, "I have ultimately decided on Young-sook." Sun-ja responded calmly, saying, "I think you made a good decision." Young-sik explained his choice, saying, "Under normal circumstances, I might have been drawn to someone with Sun-ja's personality, but here, Young-sook took better care of me."

He later gave Young-sook a gift prepared by his younger sister and expressed his sincerity. Young-sook replied, "Thank you for receiving my sincerity so beautifully," and the two grew even closer.

In an interview, Young-sook smiled and said, "I was really happy," while Young-sik also expressed satisfaction, saying, "I'm relieved." Meanwhile, Young-soo, having lost his place, joked to Gwang-soo, "Let's just be like older and younger brothers from now on," drawing laughter. Still, he left a sense of disappointment as he gradually lost his footing in the love line.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.