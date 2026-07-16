"Humiliated by Zero Votes" Season 32's Sang-cheol Breaks Down After Oksun Turns Away... "I Feel Deeply Lonely" ('I'm Solo')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Sang-cheol from Season 32 of "I'm Solo" was finally moved to tears as he opened up about his painful feelings.

The fourth date of the divorcee special featuring Season 32 aired on ENA and SBS PLUS on the 15th.

The date was decided by the female cast members. Soon-ja, Hyunsook, and Jeong-hee chose Kyung-su, while Young-ja picked Young-cheol and Oksun chose Gwang-su. In the end, Sang-cheol and Young-soo were not chosen by anyone and had to eat the so-called "lonely meal."

Sang-cheol, who had steadily shown interest in Oksun, could not pull himself together. As he sat alone, Young-cheol approached him. Young-cheol gently comforted him, saying, "Emotions tend to shake even more in Solo Land," and Sang-cheol eventually teared up. Young-cheol handed him water and reassured him, saying, "Thank you for sharing these feelings with me." Sang-cheol then opened up deeply, saying, "I wonder if there is someone out there who will accept me."

In a later interview with the production team, he made an even more heartbreaking confession. Sang-cheol began by saying, "Life really seems lonely. It is unbearably lonely." He then added, "I think family is what helps you endure that loneliness. I got married and built a family, but that family disappeared with my divorce." Cast members and viewers who watched the scene expressed sympathy for Sang-cheol's heartfelt tears.

Meanwhile, the preview released at the end of the broadcast showed fierce competition over the Super Date pass, along with the cast members' emotions becoming even more tangled, raising curiosity about the next episode.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.