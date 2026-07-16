Moon Cheon-sik Leaves a Warm Comment on a Father’s Post After Losing His Wife and Second Child: "I’ll Take Care of the Studio Tour and Lunch"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Comedian Moon Cheon-sik warmed hearts by sending sincere encouragement to a father who had lost his wife and second child one after another.

A recent post on social media moved many readers. In it, a man shared an update on his life and revealed that he had lost his wife during childbirth last year, then lost their second child after birth, and later lost his mother in the same year. He wrote, "I thought about following them, but I held on because I had my first child." He added, "I changed my mindset and decided to live well since I am still here." He went on to say, "I started studying finance and stocks so I could spend more time with my child. It was painful whenever I went outside and saw other families, but now I want to live with the mindset of making happy memories with my child."

As the post spread online and drew a strong response, Moon Cheon-sik also left a direct comment.

Moon Cheon-sik said, "I’m rooting for you with all my heart! If you come to Seoul with Eun-chan, I’ll take care of the first child’s studio tour and lunch! Stay strong, sir."

Other users also joined the chain of kindness. A publishing company representative commented, "I’d like to give you a good picture book," while another user said, "If you come to Seoul, I’d like to treat you to a meal of samgyeopsal."

Many readers who saw the story left messages of comfort, saying things like, "Just enduring it means you are already winning," "For a child, a father is the whole world," and "The mindset of trying to live well really resonated with me."

Meanwhile, Moon Cheon-sik debuted in 1997 as a comedian in MBC’s open recruitment class and went on to appear in a range of programs, including "Gag Ya" and "Smile and Luck Will Come." Married in 2010 and now raising a son and a daughter, he continues to meet viewers and listeners through MBC Standard FM’s "Jung Sun-hee and Moon Cheon-sik’s Now Is Radio Era."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.