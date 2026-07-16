"She Did Buy a Home, But Not for 3 Billion Won": Kim Se-jeong Settles Into a New Penthouse in Gwangjin District

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer and actress Kim Se-jeong is said to have found a new home in Gwangjin District, Seoul.

Reports recently surfaced in the entertainment industry that Kim Se-jeong had purchased a penthouse in Gwangjin District, Seoul.

In response, her agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed that "Kim Se-jeong did buy a house," but added that "the claim that she purchased it for 3 billion won is not true." The agency did not disclose the exact purchase price or when she moved in.

Kim Se-jeong recently spent meaningful time with fans by reuniting with members of the project group I.O.I to mark the group's 10th debut anniversary and release the new song "Suddenly."

She has also remained active as an actress. Starting with KBS2's "School 2017," she has expanded her presence through lead roles in a range of productions, including OCN's "The Uncanny Counter," SBS's "Business Proposal," SBS's "Today's Webtoon," and most recently "The Moon Flows Through the River."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.