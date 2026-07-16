"40-Year-Old" Hong Jin-young Shows Off a Dramatically Changed Look During Her Hiatus: "I Gave My Face Some Laser Treatment"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Hong Jin-young showed off her upgraded beauty after undergoing dermatology procedures.

Hong Jin-young shared a glimpse of her visit to a skin clinic on the 15th through her social networking service (SNS), giving fans a cheerful update on her recent life.

She said, "I went to the skin clinic late last year, but kept putting off going back. After nearly six months, I finally met the director again, and he is still such a pleasant person," adding that she had received skin care after a long time.

She also expressed affection for the doctor in charge, saying, "He is such an overwhelmingly positive person that he makes me want to post on Instagram of my own accord." She added, "His skills are excellent, of course, but he may be the funniest among all skin clinic directors," showing how close they are.

Hong Jin-young then joked, "Why are there no normal photos?" and drew laughter by sharing a variety of pictures taken during the procedure.

She also quipped, "I gave my face some laser treatment after a while," and added the hashtag "#It'sTimeToTakeCareOfMyselfNow," emphasizing the importance of consistent self-care.

In the released photos, Hong Jin-young smiled brightly even while receiving the procedure. She also drew attention with her natural bare face, showing off her sharp features and clear skin with almost no makeup.

After seeing the photos, comedian Kim Ji-min left a comment saying, "What is that bare face? You're so pretty," expressing her admiration.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-young continues to stay active through broadcasts and performances, while regularly sharing her daily life and updates on SNS to keep in close touch with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.