"I Was 164 cm Tall in Fifth Grade, and a College Student Hit on Me, Saying I Was Sexy"... Kang Ye Bin's Mature Looks Led to an Awkward Misunderstanding

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Actress Kang Ye Bin revealed an episode from her fifth-grade years, when her mature looks led a college student to hit on her.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel 'Noppakku Tak Jae-hoon' released a video titled 'Kang Ye Bin, the Hadoori goddess who moved countless men behind a low-resolution cam.'

That day, Kang Ye Bin began by saying, "When I was in fifth grade, a college student mistook me for an adult and tried to hit on me."

She recalled, "He looked at me and said, 'That kid is really sexy.' At first, he approached me thinking I was an adult."

Kang Ye Bin said the reason for the misunderstanding was that she was much taller than her peers and had a mature appearance.

"I was already 164 cm tall in fifth grade," she said. "Friends who had just transferred even mistook me for a student teacher."

She added, "I also had long hair and liked wearing tight jeans. I wore protective glasses too, so I guess people didn't see me as an elementary school student."

As the unexpected childhood story was revealed, the cast could not hide their surprise. Kang Ye Bin also drew laughter by candidly sharing various episodes caused by her mature looks.

Meanwhile, Kang Ye Bin debuted as a game model in 2004 and rose to fame under the nickname 'Hadoori goddess.'

She has since continued her career in a range of dramas and variety shows, including tvN's 'Ugly Miss Young-ae' and KBS 2TV's 'Wangga's Family.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.