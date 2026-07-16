Son Dam-bi Quashes Renewed Pet Cat Abandonment Rumors With Video Proof

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Son Dam-bi put renewed rumors that she had abandoned her pet cat to rest by sharing a video of herself with the cat.

On the 15th, Son posted a video on her social networking service introducing a cooling pet pad.

In the video, her pet cat, Egoni, was seen snuggling close to Son and resting comfortably. Their natural daily routine, filled with affectionate moments, drew attention.

The video drew even more interest because it was released after the pet abandonment rumors had recently resurfaced online.

Earlier, after Son shared a video introducing her newly moved-in home, some online users began saying, "I can't see the cat," which fueled the abandonment rumors.

In response, Son directly addressed the issue while introducing her pet supplies.

She explained, "People keep saying I left it there for the interior, but that's not true. Egoni always stays right here."

She added with a laugh, "People keep asking where the cat went. Do you really think I would abandon it? I love it so much. These days, only the baby appears, so people keep asking where the cat is."

She also added the caption, "It is a precious family member," to the video, expressing her unchanged affection for the cat.

This time, instead of issuing a separate explanation, she naturally shared her everyday life with the cat and dispelled the suspicions.

Fans who watched the video reacted by saying, "I'm glad Egoni still looks happy," "It seems comfortable by Son Dam-bi's side," and "It looks like it was an unnecessary misunderstanding."

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Kyu-hyuk in 2022, and after recently giving birth to a daughter, she has been sharing parenting and daily life updates with fans through social networking service.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.